Safe Fun-Fit's Fitness Festival will kick off at the Bayfront

Safe Fun-Fit was created as a city wellness initiative during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase physical activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting Fitness Fest 2022 to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront on Saturday.

Safe Fun-Fit was created as a city wellness initiative during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase physical activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi.

City leaders have said this is one of the longest running events in Corpus Christi, and is truly one of a kind because of the reason in mind: To help you, your family, and the rest of the community along their fitness journey.

"We started it because of the pandemic. People were stuck in their homes and they weren't really getting a chance to go to the gyms or exercise," said City Manager Peter Zanoni. "So it was a free event to come out to and walk the corridor and get free classes under the pavilion. It has continued and it's very successful."

Zanoni said some of those who have participated in just one event have been inspired to make that change in their life. It certainly helps that there is room for everyone to get involved.

"There is something for the whole family to do," Zanoni added. "Stay fit, enjoy the great Bayfront, talk to your neighbor, and have some fun while you do it."

If you're interested in checking out Fitness Fest, more information can be found on the City's website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.