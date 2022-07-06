Safe Fun-Fit celebrates its second anniversary with a fitness festival

The event commemorated two years of the program that was created during the peak of the pandemic to increase activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's to a healthier you!

That was the message behind the Fitness Festival that took place along the Bayfront, Saturday morning.

Safe Fun-Fit hosted the festival which was a special event to commemorate two years of the program that was created during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi.

The festival began with a kids fun-run and 4k run, then it wrapped up with some zumba. There were also health screenings for diabetes, body mass checks, and COVID-19 vaccines given out.

Interim Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation Dr. Dante Gonzalez was in attendance and told 3NEWS, "we have testimonials of people who have come consistently from the beginning of the program. They love it! Its something they can come to, something that, whenever you have a relative come and visit, you can bring them out to."

If you missed the festival and are interested in joining the regular events, Safe Fun-Fit takes place every Saturday at the Bayfront from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. More information on the program can be found here.

