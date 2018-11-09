Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi has intentionally established a close connection to veterans. They have just started a new program that will increase the number of veterans and other adults on campus.

The program is called SAFE. It will allow veterans, first responders and active military to mentor students.

SAFE stands for Safety Alliance For Eagles.

Assistant Principal Chris Hall said the idea is to solidify the service member presence they already have at the school.

"Because we are Veterans Memorial High School, so we do have a few veterans that are already on campus," Hall said.

With the new program they are expecting to have more.

One of the veterans signed up to be a part of SAFE is Michael Bellipanni. He said one reason he joined is because he could have benefitted from a mentorship program such as this one when he was younger.

"Maybe they'll take advantage of some of our experience and not have to hurt like we did growing up," Bellipanni said.

The school is looking for a variety of mentors, from family to military members. Hall said through the mentorship, students will also be able to explore possible career fields.

"I think it provides students an opportunity to kind of see what it was like for those who may have served and those who are out in the workforce," Hall said.

Bellipanni, being a U.S. Navy veteran, said he has valuable military life insight that maybe some students could benefit from.

"It's the best growing up period in my life, was being in the military, and it's turned out to be a great benefit later in my life," Bellipanni said.

If you are interested in joining SAFE, their next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII