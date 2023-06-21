Medicine cabinet cleanout: Safely dispose of old medications Wednesday in Kingsville

Project HOPE will be at the Kingsville Housing Authority today taking old medications from the community for proper disposal.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Open any home's medicine cabinet and there will probably be at least one bottle of expired, unused medication. Getting rid of that medication isn't as easy as just throwing it in the trash or flushing it down the toilet-- those disposal methods can be harmful.

"When we flush them down the toilet it could get into our water system and contaminate it," Jonathan Martinez with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation said. "When we throw them away in our trash cans or we just leave them in our medicine cabinet, it makes it more of the ability for people to misuse them."

That's why Wednesday, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation's Project HOPE (health, outreach, prevention, education) will be set up at the Kingsville Housing Authority to take those unused medications from the community so they can be properly disposed of.

"Our rural communities have not many resources to dispose of the medication, so we, DPS and Kingsville Housing Authority are here to show them the proper ways," Martinez said.

The event will be from 8 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. at 1000 W Corral Ave. All medications gathered will be taken to the Kingsville Police Department and eventually to a burn site. No questions will be asked when turning over medications.

Project HOPE also has takeaway envelopes for safe medication disposal at home.

