Safety concerns due to Monday's weather are prompting the closing of the Padre Island National Seashore.

According to park rangers, the beach will be closed until further notice due to high tide and turbulent surf.

The Padre Island National Seashore is also experiencing a high risk or rip currents.

Minor coastal flooding is expected south of Port Aransas until noon Tuesday.

