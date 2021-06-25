Ensuring condo safety on coastal beaches

The City’s Development Services Department only signs off on new construction and there’s never a reinspection unless someone makes a complaint.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along our beachfront area, there are various high rise condominiums which were built many years ago like that one that collapsed in Miami.



On North Beach, and a long places like Mustang Island, you can find those condos which have stood for years. We asked Al Raymond, the Director of the City’s Development Services, about the yearly inspection process of those buildings.

He tells 3News that his department only signs off on new construction and that after that there’s never a reinspection unless someone notices something and complains about it. Then, he will send out his compliance inspectors.

City Councilman Mike Pusley said he expects that many of those condo owners will have their buildings re-inspected.

"The property owners, I would imagine in a lot of places, will probably start looking at having someone inspect their property to make sure they are up to code with respect to their structural integrity," Pusley said.



We were told that the only regular inspections of those condos is done by the fire department. Firemen simply check the fire sprinkler system and take a look at any other fire safety concerns they may spot.

