Safety tips before you hit the lake, beach this Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is usually a tourist hotspot on the Fourth of July weekend, bringing tons of people to our area. Whether you're going to the beach, a park or a lake, there are a few things to keep in mind for your safety before you go.

"The holiday weekends, the Parks and Wildlife guys will be there," said Mike Pusley, Corpus Christi City Council Member At Large. "And they enforce the boating laws very strictly."

Aside from the beach, Corpus Christi Lake, Labonte park and Sunrise Beach get packed come Independence weekend. So, before you put your boat on water, make sure the tags are up to date, and don't forget all your safety tools that are supposed to be inside of it.

"Life-jackets, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits," said Pusley.

Just because lakes don't have riptides or waves, it doesn't mean there isn't danger. The bottom of Lake Corpus Christi bottom shouldn't be underestimated.

"You can expect to have areas that are at least 25-35 feet deep," said Oscar Rivera, the Sheriff of San Patricio.

And if you're on one side of the lake, don't try to swim to the other side.

"They're not going to make it, and they're going to do down. That is very hard for their families to realize that their loved ones just went down and you're pretty much helpless," Rivera added.

For folks who are testing out the lake waters in the Coastal Bend for the first time, wearing a lifejacket is the cheapest insurance you can have.

"Unfortunately, my wife and I have had a home out there for a little over 15 years and there have been several drownings at the lake since we've been there," Pusley added.

Lake safety and beach safety carry the same weight and having just a few tips in your back pocket could save a life.

