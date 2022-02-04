Safety valve at petrol station ignites due to cold-related blockage

Early Friday morning, fire crews braved the cold to respond to a fire at a petrol station near uptown Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 6:45 a.m. on Friday Jan. 4, fire crews responded to a petrol station safety flare at the intersection of Agnes street and Bluntzer street.

The safety flare is a mechanism that prevents damage to the fuel systems by burning off excess petroleum products when they cannot properly flow.

According to the fire department, a pipeline froze up due to the weather and blocked off product flow. As such, the safety flare was ignited to burn off some of this material in the pipe.

Although the flame is dramatic, and open fire never mixes well with petroleum products, this measure actually prevents a larger ignition event.

In fact, it's pretty similar to flares we see at refineries and oil fields.

Crews shut off the valve supplying petrol, and the safety flare was extinguished.

