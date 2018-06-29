If you were out and about Friday, you might have noticed a bit of dust in the air -- dust that can cause some coughing and sneezing.

What you're seeing is Saharan dust arriving in South Texas.

Kiii Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey explained what that dust means for the Coastal Bend on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII