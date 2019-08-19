CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are still working to determine how a sailboat ended up stranded, in a jetty.

Around 3 P.M., crews responded to the boat that had run aground in the Corpus Christi Bay. The jetty sits in front of the Federal Courthouse and American Bank Center.

An official told 3News off camera that no injuries were reported.

He also said when rescue boats went to aid the sailboat, one of them broke down.

Details are still limited in this incident, stay with 3News for updates.

