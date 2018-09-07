Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships start on Saturday, but many of the 381 competitors have already arrived in Corpus Christi.

In 2018 the championships are clean, which means all the sailors are required to be environmentally conscious, including the use of reusable water bottles, shopping bags, and food containers.

The week kicked off with a cleanup Sunday morning at McGee Beach and continued with activities all week as the sailors arrive.

"Behind the Emerald Beach Hotel, which is visible from Shoreline, you can see hundreds of boats being unloaded getting ready for the sailors their sailing numbers, their country flags, and then there's the official world sailing championships logo that will go on their as well," Sarah Tindall said.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with opening ceremonies set for Sunday evening. The races begin on Monday, July 16, and continue until Friday of next week.

60 countries are represented in the Youth Sailing World Championships.

