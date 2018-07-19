Corpus Christi (KIIi news) — If you've been in downtown Corpus Christi the week of July 16 you no doubt noticed the added number of people on the Bayfront all as a result of the Youth Sailing World Championships,

Teams coaches from 66 different countries are bringing business to the Corpus Christi economy this week.

Aislynn Campbell with Grow Local South Texas is grateful for the visitors in the Sparkling City by the Bay.

"We are kinda jokingly telling people its like we have the world cup of youth sailing going on in Corpus Christi right now," Campbell said.

Many vendors at Wednesday night's Farmers Market agree it is helping something that which is positive for the economy.

"Tonight I bought twice as many items as I usually do and we sold out with an hour to go," Paula Beaton-Forbes said,

"We've had a lot of new customers come into Corpus this week we've been working for over a year to get this event put's Corpus Christi on the map," president Jack Farrell said.

"What are city needs to grow we are a very underrated city. We have a lot to offer people don't know about us yet," vendor Danny Fulton said. 'When a lot of young people in Corpus Christi see that our economy is growing for events like this it's going to make them want to stay here in Corpus Christi and put their talents back here and their resources here because sometimes a lot of young people leave after college."

Not only is the World Junior Championship great for the Coastal Bend economy but it could also help future enrollment at local college and university.

