Sailors celebrated fourth of July at the Corpus Christi Marina for the annual regatta based on the Lawrence Street t-head.

The regatta races are a marina staple every Wednesday night but for the fourth of July three races were featured in honor of the holiday.

According to experts, the races are all about teamwork.

"Everyone kind of comes together. It doesn't matter like if where you come from as far as lifestyles, jobs, whatever, it just everyone comes together," Julia Leclair said.

Wednesday's regatta was also an official part of the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration.

