Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Young sailors from all over the world have been in town for over a week and are leaving a lasting impression on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

An art project sponsored by the Art Center of Corpus Christi has taken shape on the seawall in front of the Emerald Beach Hotel. Hundreds of sailors taking part in the Sailing Youth World Championships have been encouraged to contribute a two square foot chalk drawing on the seawall as part of a 100-foot mural.

"It's basically saying the bottom line is that we have to change our ways. We have to stop using one-time use plastics," said Sierra Shamblin, Exhibits Manager at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

The mural reflects the environmentally friendly theme of the 2018 Championships. The races conclude Friday and award ceremonies will be held that night.

