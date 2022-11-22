Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

The church will be giving away bags of food again on Wednesday. 3NEWS spoke with church office manager Catalina Longoria about what the event means to them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.

All of the donations are from the church's parishioners.

The church will be giving away bags of food again on Wednesday. 3NEWS spoke with church office manager Catalina Longoria about what the event means to them.

"We just want to say if you're in need, don't be afraid. Don't be shy. Come, it's for you this, is why we do it. We want you to benefit from our hands," she said.

The distribution starts on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Organizers will be there until 3 p.m., to pass out food.

