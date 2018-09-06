The one-day fishing tournament started at daylight on Saturday.

There are two divisions family and team, and all ages and skill levels can take part.

The participants must go out into the coast on boat or kayak, and can come back with three fish, a redfish and two trout.

Weigh-in will be held at 4.p.m. and prizes will be announced before 6.p.m.

