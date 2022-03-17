Salty Oak Brew and 'Cue holding raffle for 'dream party' with portion of proceeds going to Ukrainian refugees

"With every going on today, Ukrainian tragedy, inflation, etc. we at Salty Oak Brew & ‘Cue want to help, by thinking outside the box," a post by the business said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local restaurant stepping up to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The Salty Oak Brew and 'Cue in Corpus Christi is raising money through a raffle for a "Dream Party."

If you have a graduation, birthday, wedding reception or any other sort of party with 30 people or less, you can purchase a raffle ticket for $27 for a chance to win that party.

"With every going on today, Ukrainian tragedy, inflation, etc. we at Salty Oak Brew & ‘Cue want to help, by thinking outside the box," a post by the business said.

The party includes a three-hour reserved time slot in the evening with brisket and sausage combo plates, all you can eat crawfish and live music on stage with free soft drinks as well. Full bar service will also be available for purchase.

The deadline to buy a raffle ticket is Friday, March 25. A portion of all proceeds will go the the International Rescue Committee for Ukrainian refugees, organizers said.

A live drawing will be Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.

You can head over to Salty Oak Brew and 'Cue at 4855 S Alameda St. to purchase a ticket.

