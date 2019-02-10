CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program offers assistance to families with children.

Famlies will be able to go to the Salvation Army's 1802 Buford location in Corpus Christi to sign up for the assistance on October 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. They ask that you bring photo ID's for adults in the household, a rent receipt or a lease showing address, proof of all income, and birth certificates for each child in the household.

Every year on average 1,200 children are helped thanks to the Salvation Army.

