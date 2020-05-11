Salvation Army Angel Tree helps those in need during holiday season

The Salvation Army has re-opened their Angel Tree registration for families who need a little extra help this year.

This has been an abnormally challenging year for some families. COVID-19 has caused record unemployment and many are wondering how they will be able to provide during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is here to help. The Salvation Army has re-opened their registration for families who need a little extra help this year.

"This year in 2020 we all need hope, and so that's why it is so important to bring that hope, especially to those children in need," Laura Gesner with the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend said.

If your family could benefit in participating in the Angel Tree Project, call 361-442-0863 to schedule an appointment. Registration ends Friday, Nov. 6.

