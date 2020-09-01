CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army's annual Ring in a Miracle campaign is reportedly coming in short of its goal in South Texas.

Salvation Army is asking residents to continue donation at the H-E-B checkouts.

All the money raised goes toward the Salvation Army's mission of serving the homeless community.

The Salvation Army is helping people get back on their feet, while not having to worry about rent, having a roof over their head, or wondering where their next meal is coming from.

The Rodriguez family is facing challenging times after being evicted from their home and losing their storage in the U-Haul fire that happened in December on Kostoryz Road.

"My family was displaced and homeless and had nowhere to go. So I swallowed my pride and said I'm going to go to the Salvation Army," Navy veteran Carlos Rodriguez said.

Carlos is 100% disabled and diagnosed with PTSD and physical issues.

If losing your home isn't hard enough, imagine having children along with you.

Carlos and his wife Angela have three daughters - Isabella, Christiana, and Francesca.

According to Carlos, he felt overwhelmed on the streets, but being at the Salvation Army has helped relieve that.

"It gives you time to unwind your mind and slow things down so that you can think about what you're doing and plan your steps," Rodriguez said.

Though times are tough, Carlos and his family smile through it all as caseworkers are working on getting them a new home.

"It's always been him that's put a smile on our face and lifted me saying, "it's gonna be alright, honey, we're gonna make it through this - and we have," Angela said.

"This situation has drawn us closer together as a family, and I've seen my kids draw closer to us because they kinda don't understand what's going on. They do, but they don't," Carlos Rodriguez said.

