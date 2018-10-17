Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Salvation Army is inviting families that are unable to provide presents for their children to sign up for Angel Tree program.

Registration for the Angel Tree program will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 1802 Buford Street. Parents must bring a valid driver's license or I.D., proof of all income, all bills, birth certificates and proof of residence.

