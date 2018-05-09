Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Captain Patrick Gesner, with the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, joined First Edition to explain how they are nearly set to finalize plans to build their new family and veteran Center of Hope on Buford Ave. at the Crosstown Expressway.

