CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa came a little early for some families, thanks to the generosity of the Salvation Army and community members.

The Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program held its distribution day on Tuesday, where hundreds of families picked up boxes of donated presents for their children.

The gifts will now go home to be wrapped and put under the tree to make sure that every child in the Coastal Bend gets to have a regular Christmas.

"All of these toys that are given to children are just a direct reflection of the generosity of other people and our very own community," Lt. Laura Gesner said.

The Christmas tradition has been going on in the Coastal Bend for over 30 years.

Leftover toys will go to the children at the Salvation Army shelter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: