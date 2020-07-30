Salvation Army experiences another break in at the food pantry in Corpus Christi

Captain Patrick Gesner said this is the fifth time within the past two years that the Salvation Army has experienced this.

Staff with the Salvation Army found the food pantry on 521 Josephine Street broken into again earlier this morning.

Captain Gesner added that their family thrift store has also been broken into three times within the last year.

Representatives with the SA said the property is being inspected for any other thefts that may have occurred; security footage is also being reviewed.

"We are an organization that helps serve individuals and families in need in our community," Captain Gesner said. "When something like this happens, we have to spend additional funds to fix or repair the damage. Those are funds that could have been used to help a family or veteran in need. This is very frustrating to us as an organization."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Corpus Christi Police at (361) 886-2600.