CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — No one had to go without a good meal on Christmas Eve in the Coastal Bend.

The Salvation Army held a Christmas Eve dinner at their shelter.

Hundreds of people lined up for a delicious dinner with all of the holiday fixings.

The Salvation Army said they know not everyone is lucky enough to be with loved ones to have a nice, hot meal for the holidays.

That's why they hosted this dinner.

Many who showed up told 3News they were grateful for everything the non-profit does.

"Yes, if it wasn't for the Salvation Army, then this world wouldn't be the way it is today," Dallas Helms said. "You wouldn't be getting the help you need."

