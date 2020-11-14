Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year’s campaign is a bit different.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army kicked off their annual red kettle campaign Friday, November 13 and as you might imagine there are some changes as the organization adapts to the challenges of the pandemic.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb helped to kick off the fundraiser by donating the first 50 dollars. The Salvation Army took to Facebook in the morning to announce the ways in which the campaign has changed for this year.

They are allowing anyone that wants to, to set up a virtual collection site online that they are calling the red kettle challenge. Anyone interested in hosting can click here.

The red kettles will still be set out across the area and will be equipped with contact-less donation systems.

“All you have to do is grab and put it right up to the apple pay or google pay this way it will bring you right to the link and you can donate from your phone, really simple a great way to give easy way to give,” said Monica Barrera with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army traditionally collects two-hundred thousand dollars as part of the red kettle campaign, a total which accounts for about a quarter of their annual budget.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.