Beat the heat: Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend to giveaway box fans Thursday afternoon

180 box fans will be distributed on Thursday, July 28th at the newly opened Center of Hope facility. Here’s what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August is a few days away which tends to be the hottest month of the summer. Good news is the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is helping the community fight back the heat with their annual ‘Fans for Friends’ drive.

Throughout the year, the nonprofit’s goal is to meet the needs of the community and right now their mission is to help people beat the heat.

They have been working for months to collect big box fans and thanks to many donations they have 180 to giveaway.

“We all experience the heat, we all know how hot it is. A couple weeks ago, even in our office, the air wasn't working super great and a fan in an office really changes things," said Community Relations and Development Coordinator Abigail Cieslik.

The giveaway will take place on Thursday, July 28 at the newly opened Center of Hope facility on 1804 Buford St. from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies last.