Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend in need of volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army Area Commander Russell Czajkowski said that the organization is always looking for eager volunteers to help them reach their goal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in the spirt of giving and lending aide then you might want to check out the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

The organization has kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign, but organizers said they're behind by 70-percent of their normal fundraising goal.

Salvation Army Area Commander Russell Czajkowski said that the organization is always looking for eager volunteers.

"So if you're a volunteer organization, volunteer group, church or business and you'd like to have a way of giving back, have something for your employees to volunteer at, they can always call the Salvation Army to ring a bell," Czajkowski said.

The money goes to help out the non-profit's Angel Tree Program, which aides in providing gifts for children across the country.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, or want to become a volunteer, then click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.