Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend offers financial release

Russel Czajkowski director of the Salvation Army said their counselors work to find those who qualify for the short term assistance.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is offering financial help to those who have reached the limit of their income and savings.

Love Beyond Late Bills is a program using COVID-19 funds provided to the City.

"There are many, many people, many, many families that are just one or two months behind on their mortgage," Czajkowski said. "That makes a big difference in how they just cope with life. And there is money out there available and the Salvation Army is here to help during these, to be a stop gap for these families."

To apply for the program, contact the Salvation Army at 361-884-9497.

