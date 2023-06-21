Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend prepare for fan distribution as heatwave persists

Salvation Army's Abbie Cieslak said the demand is high, but this time, more so for our elderly population.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is reminding the community that their doors are open as the heat continues to beat down.

The nonprofit will host a fan distribution soon and said they're seeing a slight increase in their clients.

They try hosting a fan distribution every year, and this year, over a month out, people are asking when the distribution will happen.

Salvation Army's Abbie Cieslak said the demand is high, but this time, more so for our elderly population.

"We tend to get a lot of older people more," she said. "We've kind of noticed that trend in general with our clients. We seem to be seeing older and older individuals, and so I think for them, the heat hits them hard. Anybody who comes by, we will try our best to help them. We do have partnerships with the city. Thankfully, the city has a bunch of cooling centers, and we can refer them to the cooling centers."

The Salvation Army said their fan distribution will be either at the end of July or early August.

