Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend spreads holiday cheer one box at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend was able to spread Christmas cheer throughout the entire City this year.

Major Tracy Chakowski with the local chapter of Salvation Army said she was glad to be able to make a profound impact on so many families.

"It's just great, to see the families driving up, it's just wonderful," Chakowski said.

The organization helped over 300 families by giving them their gifts along with wrapping paper so parents can make sure those special gifts are prepared to go under the tree.

