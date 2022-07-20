x
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend to hold box fan donation next Thursday

180 box fans will be distributed to the community on Thursday, July 28th from 2:00 - 5:30 p.m. at the newly opened Center of Hope facility on 1804 Buford St.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer temperatures reaching near triple digits, finding ways to beat the heat can be challangening for some residents. 

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is lending a helping hand to the community by distributing 180 box fans to residents in the community. 

Distributions of the fans were made possible by generous community donations, according to a press release from Salvation Army. The fans are a simple but efficient way for residents to remain cool in extreme heat.

The Salvation Army will be distributing these fans to anyone in the community in need on Thursday, July 28th from 2:00 - 5:30 p.m. at the newly opened Center of Hope facility on 1804 Buford St.

