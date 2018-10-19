Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Salvation Army leaders in the Coastal Bend are preparing to head to Florida to help those devastated by Hurricane Michael.

They will be joining others from around the country to provide food and support.

Salvation Army Capt. Patrick Gesner said after Hurricane Harvey, the most important thing they could do is provide basic needs; and that's exactly what he plans to provide in Florida next week.

"I've seen it and what I'm seeing on videos right now on TV from Michael is even more devastating," Gesner said.

On Monday, Gesner and another Salvation Army employee will fly to northern Florida where they will be in charge of one of the canteen crews. It's a mobile feeding unit that provides food, water and hygiene items to families.

Gesner said hurricane recovery comes in stages, but these next two months will really be about making sure residents have their basic needs met.

"It's that devastating. If you look at Mexico Beach and just, it's gone, and so there's a lot of people that are hurting right now," Gesner said. "So we as a Salvation Army want to make sure that we are there to bring healing and hope as long as we can."

Gesner will be gone for at least two weeks, but there is so much need that he might be there a little longer. He said moving these families into a new normal is going to take much time, just like it still is for Coastal Bend residents after Hurricane Harvey.

Gesner said if people are interested in donating or even going to Florida to volunteer for Hurricane Michael relief, they can contact the Salvation Army office in the Coastal Bend at 361-884-9497.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII