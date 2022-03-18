Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend gives out food boxes to families

According to Monica Barrera with the Salvation Army, their intent was to help those who are still feeling the impact from COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend distributed food boxes to help families who are facing insecurity right now.

School holidays can be hard on families who might otherwise rely on the district to supply meals for their children.

"Our goal was to provide food boxes to those in the community and around the area who might be feeling the lingering effects of COVID-19," Barrera said. "Just to help out and provide the food boxes, especially during the spring break time when the kids are at home."

Friday's distribution was made possible by a donation from Toyota dealerships nationwide.

