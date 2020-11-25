Help during the pandemic: The Salvation Army picks up where unemployment benefits end

The Salvation Army is bracing for an increase in the number of people asking for help once the extended unemployment benefits end on Dec. 31.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Unless Congress acts by December 31st, unemployment benefits that were extended during the pandemic will come to an end.

According to the latest unemployment numbers, more than 770,000 people filed new claims last week. It marks the second week of rising unemployment numbers.

A recent Pew Research Center study found that one in six Americans have had to borrow money from a family member or have had to turn to a food bank since the pandemic began. It was also revealed that 25% of folks say that someone in their household lost their job or was temporarily laid off because of pandemic forced closures.

One nonprofit public policy research institution says at least ten million people will be losing those unemployment benefits.

Our local charities like the Salvation Army are bracing for an increase in the numbers of those people who’ve lost their unemployment and come to them asking for help.

Captain Patrick Gessner is in charge of our local Salvation Army and it’s efforts to try and help people get through these tough times.

”Most of the people who come to us for assistance, they are not coming to us just wanting to remain on the street they are trying to make it, they’re trying to fight," Gesner said.

The City of Corpus Christi received money through the Cares Act to pay for people’s rent, mortgage, and utilities. The Salvation Army is one of those agencies that’s been handing out that money.

There are also several other programs they have that can be used to help those who lose their unemployment benefits.

"Now we also have several other programs for getting people in the housing and to also prevent people from becoming homeless," Gesner said. "So we have emergency solution grants but we also have rapid re-housing programs where basically if somebody does find themselves homeless we can get them into a house or an apartment as long as there’s affordable housing within one to 3 months."



They also have their own homeless prevention resources where they can help pay utilities or rent and mortgages so that people don’t become homeless.

Captain Gessner advises people to call the 211 hotline to see what help is available out there. They can also call The Salvation Army to see what help they might qualify for.

In the meantime, people are advised to get their paperwork together.

"Make sure any copies of paychecks that you’ve had, three or four paychecks, and if you’ve been on unemployment and that’s expiring please have copies of that just to verify that," Gesner said. A letter from an employer that states the job has been eliminated can also be provided for documentation.

If you need assistance, you can visit The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend's website here. You can also call (361) 884-9497.

