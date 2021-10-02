Salvation Army helping homeless prepare for Arctic weather

The Salvation Army’s mobile feeding unit will be at various locations starting at 11:30 a.m. this Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend will help the homeless prepare for this weekend’s cold weather temperatures by providing coats and blankets.

Distribution will begin at Mother Theresa shelter at 513 Sam Rankin Street.

The Salvation Army representatives and outreach team will provide coats, blankets, hygiene kits, winter accessories, water, and warm meals to the homeless. The Salvation Army's purpose is to also encourage individuals to get away from the cold and to educate them about the programs that are available at The Salvation Army.

“Our committed staff have dedicated their time and energy in helping the most vulnerable individuals of our community. We are helping more people than ever before,” said Captain Patrick Gesner, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. “Not only do we provide shelter, financial assistance, food assistance, emotional and spiritual guidance, we actually go out into the community to offer our services to help as many people as possible."

You can call 361-462-0661 at any time for the location of the mobile canteen.

For more information about The Salvation Army please call (361) 884-9497.

