CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing partial government shutdown and recent cold weather are forming a perfect storm in the Coastal Bend for organizations that help the homeless.

According to Captain Patrick Gesner of the Salvation Army of Corpus Christi, more people are turning to their agency and others for help. With the shutdown now in its first month and the cold weather bringing more of the city's homeless indoors, the need for assistance is increasing.

The Salvation Army said now is the time for the community to come together. As they prepare for more cold weather to come, they are getting their mobile canteen ready to provide hot drinks and blankets to those on the streets.

They are also working with other organizations to help serve federal employees who have been affected by the government shutdown.