The Salvation Army continues to move forward after its food pantry was robbed of several items. On Tuesday the nonprofit was back to helping families in need.

"We went without food for a couple of days, and it's hard, especially with kids," Lisa De Los Santos said.

The Salvation Army was forced to close their doors to the public after a man broke into the nonprofit's food pantry, leaving many without an option.

"Especially right now during summer, we need it for the kids because they eat," Delma Pena said.

The food pantry reopened its doors Tuesday morning with a line of families eager to feed their loved ones.

"I'm very thankful for the Salvation Army and thank God that they're here," Pena said.

Cpt. Patrick Gesner was relieved to hear those statements after operations and their mission came to a brief halt.

"We had to be closed for the two weeks, but we had to make sure that our volunteers and our employees were safe," Gesner said.

With the help of donations and over 40 volunteers, 500 nonperishable items will now go back into the community, feeding those who need it most.

"We're good to go, and the volunteers have helped us get back going. So now we can go and meet that need that is so much out there," Gesner said. "It's so good to get back what you've called us to do, what you've invested in us to do. To serve those in need."

