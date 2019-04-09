CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army will be hosting a luncheon for fundraising in September to help with operational costs until their kettle campaign begins and spread the message of what they do in the Coastal Bend.

The Shield of Hope luncheon will be on September 17th at 11:30 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Country Club.

For more information on the luncheon you can head here.

