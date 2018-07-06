The Fans for Friends Fan Drive took place Wednesday outside of the Kiii-TV studios as part of a partnership with the Salvation Army to help residents keep cool this summer.

Although the drive took place Wednesday, the Salvation Army wants the community to know that they are still accepting fans and monetary donations and they will be distributing those donations on Friday.

