Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The Salvation Army is working to provide funds to help children in their shelters to go back-to-school shopping.

Their goal is to be able to provide a $250 shopping spree to JC Penney for approximately 40 kids. This means they would need to raise roughly $10,000.

If you would like to donate, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

