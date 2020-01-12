Salvation Army's Angel Tree program seeing increased demand this year due to COVID-19

The non-profit's Angel Tree program is seeing a significant increase in applications above any other year according to organizers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army could use your help to make sure children in need receive a gift under the tree this Christmas.

At the Salvation Army Family Center along S.P.I.D. you will find a Christmas tree with angel tags

One of them is for 10-year-old Bella who wants something as simple as clothing and shoes.

For Michael Zavala's children, it was building blocks and Paw Patrol.

"You could see their smile and how excited they got," said Zavala.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program has helped Zavala provide gifts for his son Dezmond and his daughter Isabella for the last two Christmases while he was incarcerated. He has applied for assistance this year as well.

Zavala knows how much the program helps families that are going through hardships.

"Helps them get presents, let them know dad is still around still here trying to do what he can while he's away," said Zavala.

The need for help is increasing according to organizers.

The Angel Tree assists 250 families on average in the Corpus Christi area. This year, there are close to 400 families that have signed up to receive assistance.

"Maybe some have lost their jobs, maybe some have had reduced hours at work, maybe some have doctors' bills that are higher than usual, that is why this program is so important because the children are affected just as much as the adults are," said Lt. Laura Gesner with the Salvation Army.

Lt. Gesner said the nonprofit needs the public's help now more than ever to fulfill the needs of children registered in the program.

"By brightening up their Christmas and you know you are doing good for someone else in the community," said Gesner.

The way it works is by visiting locations where there are Angel Trees on display. Locations include the Salvation Army's family store on S.P.I.D. as well as Wal-Mart stores and La Palmera Mall.

You pick a tag that has a child's name and age. It lists something they need like clothing or shoes and a child's wish.

After you purchase the items, you can drop it off at the family store.

"When you return it to us here at our family store, it doesn't go on the floor for us to sale. It's in a very special place to take to Santa's workshop where we can sort all the angels," said Gesner.

This is also the first year you can take part in the program online at https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/corpuschristi/christmas-assistance/

The deadline to return gifts is December 12.

