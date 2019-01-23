CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sam Kane Beef Processors, a multi-million dollar beef processing company based in Corpus Christi, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

Documents obtained by 3News show the company, located on Leopard Street near Clarkwood Road, filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas.

The beef processing plant had just come back online Monday after they were temporarily closed last week. The City had disconnected their services due to unauthorized discharge in the wastewater system, and said recent tests showed the company was not meeting safety standards.

A company representative provided a statement by phone Wednesday saying, "We are going to facilitate the ongoing sales process of the assets of Sam Kane Beef Processing, LLC, and to assure the fair treatment of our creditors and employers."

Chapter 11 bankruptcy involves the reorganizing of affairs and debts. The bankruptcy document shows that the company owes more than 100 creditors.