CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi met with representatives of Sam Kane Beef Processors Thursday to continue talks about how the company plans to become compliant with the City's wastewater system.

A Sam Kane representative said they brought in a new chemical company last week to examine the plant and find out where the problems are starting and determine what needs to change in their wastewater process.

It was just last week when the City disconnected services from the plant due to unauthorized discharge in the wastewater system. On Tuesday, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we completely cleaned out the water system, repaired it, get a turnaround as they say in the industry," said Richard Schmidt, a receiver for Sam Kane Beef Processors. "That was done and we went back into operation on Monday."

Although the plant did file for bankruptcy Tuesday, Schmidt said that had nothing to do with the wastewater issues. Instead, that's when they found out they lost money from bank financing, leading them to file for bankruptcy.

Sam Kane representatives attended a hearing in bankruptcy court Thursday and the court was able to give them the relief they sought, meaning they will now be able to pay employees this week and will have the money to go forward with expenses.

However, the City has asked that Sam Kane Beef Processors be expected to make sure they meet all City requirements.