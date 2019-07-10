CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has appointed two new members to the Governor's University Research Initiative Advisory Board, including one well-known Corpus Christi businessman.

Sam L. Susser of Corpus Christi has been appointed as the chair of the board. He has served on the GURI Advisory Board since September of 2015 and is president of Susser Holdings II, L.P. He previously served as the chairman of Sunoco, L.P., and Stripes, L.L.C.

Abbott also appointed Mike Fernandez Shaw to a term on the GURI Advisory Board.

