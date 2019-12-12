CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend teamed up with Sames Ford Thursday to bring a very special Christmas to foster kids in the Coastal Bend.

Every person who brings a new, unwrapped toy to the Sames Dealership on Ayers near Crosstown will get a free oil change on their vehicle. The toys will go to helping foster children have a memorable holiday.

This is the fifth year in a row that Sames has worked with CASA.

Organizers told 3News that the toys would help kids have a memorable holiday.

"To brighten somebody's day. Who typically wouldn't get an opportunity to get a gift, or a present, or be in a normal environment for the day," manager Hector Aguirre said.

If you would like to participate, you can drop your items off at Sames Ford' until Dec. 14.

