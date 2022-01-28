Samsung facility in Austin spilled up to 763,000 gallons of acidic waste into tributary, memo says

The spill happened in a storm water pond and tributary of Harris Branch Creek over the span of up to 106 days, according to a memo sent to the city council.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Samsung facility in northwest Austin spilled up to 763,000 gallons of acidic waste into a tributary of Harris Branch Creek over a period as long as 106 days, according to a memorandum sent to the Austin City Council.

The memo sent by the Watershed Protection Department (WPD) to the council on Thursday said sulfuric acid waste reached the stormwater pond on the Samsung property and impacted the nearby tributary.

WPD staff said they "found virtually no surviving aquatic life within the entire tributary," spanning from the Samsung property to the main part of Harris Branch Creek, near Harris Branch Parkway. Staff said the dead aquatic life indicated the spill had a "significant short-term impact" on the aquatic life and ecology, but that it's too early to know what the long-term impacts are.

The memo went on to state that no "measurable impacts" to water chemistry or aquatic life were found further downstream.

As for the impact on human health, the memo said it's letting the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) report any assessments. The memo mentioned that there is one apartment complex north of the tributary and a single-family housing neighborhood south of the tributary, both near Harris Branch Parkway.

Samsung notified the TCEQ and the National Response Center of the spill on Jan. 14 and the TCEQ informed the WPD days later on Jan. 18, per the memo. Samsung reportedly later said that sections of the tributary had a pH of between 3 and 4, which the memo said is "far below normal for surface water."

Spill investigators with the WPD met with Samsung staff on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 and were told that the discharge had stopped, the memo states. Investigators surveyed the scene and noticed iron staining within the channel, which is consistent with a low pH environment, beginning at the stormwater pond on the property and down the tributary to the meeting point with Harris Branch Creek. That's about one and a half miles.

The survey on Jan. 19 by investigators found that the pH had returned to "close to normal levels." At the main branch of the creek, investigators found healthy aquatic life and no iron staining, indicating that no pH drop had happened.

The department said it is receiving daily updates from Samsung on cleanup efforts and that the WPD will inspect the pond once the remediation is complete. The department said in the memo it will also conduct weekly surveys of the water.

The TCEQ is the lead agency on the incident and is overseeing communications, investigation, cleanup and enforcement, per the memo.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor sent KVUE the following statement Friday morning:

"Samsung Austin Semiconductor is committed to environmental stewardship and recognizes our role in preserving the natural beauty of Central Texas.

On Jan. 14, we discovered a release of industrial wastewater that entered our stormwater collection pond. A majority of the wastewater was contained on-site; however, a portion was inadvertently released into an unnamed small tributary that is upstream of Harris Branch Creek. We immediately stopped the release, retained a leading environmental engineering company as a partner and took action to implement a solution to minimize impact to the environment and restore the tributary.

The ecological impact was a temporary lowering of pH levels in the tributary only - none in the creek. The water within the tributary has already returned to normal conditions. Harris Branch Creek is confirmed to be unaffected.

Appropriate agencies were notified and we are fully cooperating with all of them."