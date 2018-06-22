Prospera Housing Community Services have received more than $1 million in state tax credits to be distributed for the next 10 years for the renovation of the Samuel Place Apartments in Corpus Christi.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the complex Friday morning. The complex is a multi-family housing facility with 60 units. All of the units will be stripped down and rebuilt.

Developers will spend over $15 million for the rebuilding effort.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Wells Fargo.

Gill Piette, executive director of Prospera, said the City and other members of the community have helped immensely with the project.

"Whenever we have an event like this and you see everyone come together, it really gives you a sense of how the community has come together because it's not just us that's making this happen, it's everyone that's been here today," Piette said.

Piette said the units will be completely renovated, including the interiors, air conditioning units and other appliances. He said they hope to have the work completed in the next year and a half.

