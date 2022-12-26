Deluge of cancelled Southwest flights continues into Tuesday for San Antonio International

Earlier in the week, the San Antonio airport reminded people to check their flight status before heading out.

SAN ANTONIO — Travelers continue to be plagued in San Antonio and across the country by holiday-season flight cancellations, which number in the thousands this week.

Of the nearly 60 flights scheduled to depart from San Antonio International Tuesday, 27 were cancelled. All of them belong to Southwest, which is in damage-control mode across the U.S. amid a deluge of cancelled flights, reports of minimal communication to passengers and a promise by the U.S. Department of Transportation that the airline would be investigated.

In Houston's Hobby Airport, frustrations continued to simmer when the company said those who were stranded wouldn't be able to rebook on Southwest Airlines until Saturday at the earliest. The message also said they expect more cancellations in the coming days and that they'd be providing hotels for stranded customers.

A spokesperson for San Antonio International said the airport remains "in constant communication" with airlines regarding delays and reminded passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to SAI.

"We apologize for any inconveniences our travelers have experienced," the statement goes on to read. "We are committed to providing smooth experiences for everyone using our airport.”

Meanwhile, no Southwest flights are visible on the airport's online arrivals/departures board for Wednesday.

KENS 5 on Monday reached out to Southwest to confirm if there was an excessive number of flight cancellations that were set to arrive in San Antonio, as well as specific reasons for them. A spokesperson said they have seen "disruptions across our network" as a result of winter weather's "lingering effects on the totality of our operation."

"We are re-accommodating as many customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted," Southwest's statement goes on to say. "Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire."

Posting on the Southwest Airlines Facebook page, Mindy Darby wrote, "They cancelled ALL my family's flights for today. We were supposed to do our Christmas tomorrow. Their only option for them was to get them on a flight on Friday. I think I'm going to change my flying options from now on!!! Now my Christmas is ruined. Thanks Southwest Airlines!!!"

Another person, Chelsea Lea was concerned about the airline staff and wrote, "Saying a prayer of mercy for all the customer service employees of ALL airlines this holiday season."

Earlier in the week, San Antonio International Airport offered these tips when flying somewhere:

Check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport

Arrive at least 2 hours before flight boarding time

Be prepared for potential delays

Print/download boarding passes early

MY FLIGHT WAS CANCELED. WHAT NEXT?

If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you want to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just vouchers for future travel. If you do take a voucher, make sure you inquire about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

WILL I HAVE TO PAY A CHANGE FEE IF I REBOOK MY FLIGHTS?

Major airlines, including Delta, American, Southwest, Air Canada, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit, are waiving change fees during the storm, which gives travelers more flexibility as they shift their plans. But Ebenhoch said travelers should read the fine print carefully. If you book a return flight outside the window that the airline sets, you may have to pay for the difference in fares, for example.

CAN I ASK TO BE BOOKED ON ANOTHER AIRLINE'S FLIGHT?

Yes. Airlines aren’t required to put you on another airline’s flight, but they can, and sometimes do, according to the DOT. Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, recommends researching alternate flights while you’re waiting to talk to an agent. Agents are typically under a lot of pressure when a flight is canceled, so giving them some options helps.

Ebenhoch also suggests looking for alternative airports that are close to your original destination.

IS THE AIRLINE REQUIRED TO GIVE ME A HOTEL ROOM, OR OTHER COMPENSATION?

No. Each airline has its own policies about providing for customers whose flights are canceled, according to the DOT. But many airlines do offer accommodations, so you should check with their staff.

I'M FACING A LONG WAIT TO REBOOK. WHAT SHOULD I DO?

If someone in your traveling party is at a higher level in a frequent flier program, use the number reserved for that level to call the airline, Ebenhoch said. You can also try calling an international help desk for the airline, since those agents have the ability to make changes.

HOW CAN I AVOID THIS IN THE FUTURE?

Ebenhoch said nonstop flights and morning flights are generally the most reliable if you can book them. If you’re worried about making it to the airport in time for a morning flight, he said, consider staying at a hotel connected to the airport the night before. And consider flying outside of busy dates; this year, the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration is expecting big crowds on Dec. 30, for example.