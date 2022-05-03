'Somebody saw something' | Woman pleas for information on husband's death at Leon Valley apartment complex

Shelton Fersner III was shot to death in February at the Vista Del Rey Apartment complex

LEON VALLEY, Texas — Brittney Fersner and her husband, Shelton Fersner III, moved to Texas from Washington, D.C., with her son earlier this year. Brittney said her husband was a good stepfather to her 7-year-old and had dreams of studying at the Culinary Institute of America; he was supposed to enroll at the school this semester.

However, his dreams of becoming a chef would never be realized

Leon Valley Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Fersner at the Vista Del Rey Apartment complex in February.

Police said they found him after being dispatched to the complex to check on a man who appeared to be passed out. When they arrived, authorities say, they found him dead.

The medical examiner confirmed his death was by a gunshot wound, but it's unclear where the 48-year-old was shot on his body.

"Somebody saw something, and if they did, I would pray to God they would call Leon Valley police," said Brittney Fersner, now widowed.

Fersner said her husband went for a walk the night of his death. She said he often went for walks late at night around the leasing office so she was use to him being away. When he didn't return home a day later, she went searching for him around the complex and prepared to door knock to find him.

"He never responded to my text messages, which is unlike him. He never responded to my calls or my texts so I knew something was wrong," she said.

She later discovered police had found him laying on the ground by the leasing office the day before.

"Neighbors in the area told me that someone heard a man screaming, they heard a gunshot. But no one went outside and that's what angers me," said Fersner.

Fersner said by the time she found out about her husband's death, his body was already at the morgue.

Now, half a month later, she is hoping anyone with information will come forward. Fersner said her husband had no enemies that she knew about, so she had no idea who would've wanted to kill him.

"Shelton was friendly with everyone," she said.

For now, Fersner and her son have relocated to be closer to family. However, when she's done grieving, the widow said she's going to hit to ground running to find out who murdered her husband.